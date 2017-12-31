Thousands to ring in 2018 in Las Vegas under tight security

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

Throngs of revelers and celebs will pack into Times Square to watch the glittering crystal ball drop and a ton of confetti rain down to celebrate the end of 2017.

Throngs of revelers and celebs will pack into Times Square to watch the glittering crystal ball drop and a ton of confetti rain down to celebrate the end of 2017.

Thousands to ring in 2018 in Las Vegas under the close eye of law enforcement.

Thousands to ring in 2018 in Las Vegas under the close eye of law enforcement.

On the last day of the calendar year, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" has surpassed "Beauty and the Beast" as the top grossing film in North America in 2017.

On the last day of the calendar year, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" has surpassed "Beauty and the Beast" as the top grossing film in North America in 2017.

Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone on board.

Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone...

The brother-in-law of Martin Luther King Jr. and a founding member of The Martin Luther King Center for Nonviolent Social Change has died.

The brother-in-law of Martin Luther King Jr. and a founding member of The Martin Luther King Center for Nonviolent Social Change has died.

Californians may awake on New Year's Day to a stronger-than-normal whiff of marijuana as America's cannabis king lights up to celebrate the state's first legal retail pot sales.

Californians may awake on New Year's Day to a stronger-than-normal whiff of marijuana as America's cannabis king lights up to celebrate the state's first legal retail pot sales.

New Year's Eve advice: Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.

New Year's Eve advice: Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.

A sheriff's office in suburban Denver says multiple officers have been wounded. Authorities shut down a major highway south of the city Sunday as they worked the scene.

A sheriff's office in suburban Denver says multiple officers have been wounded. Authorities shut down a major highway south of the city Sunday as they worked the scene.

Forecasters say bitterly cold temperatures spreading across the Deep South will be potentially deadly, as freezing temperatures will likely last for the next several days.

Forecasters say bitterly cold temperatures spreading across the Deep South will be potentially deadly, as freezing temperatures will likely last for the next several days.

Northern Michigan's Lake Superior State University on Sunday released its 43rd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness.

Northern Michigan's Lake Superior State University on Sunday released its 43rd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2016, file photo, People attend a New Year's Eve celebration in Las Vegas. Tens of thousands of revelers will ring in the New Year in Las Vegas under the close eye of law enforcement just three mont...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2015, file photo, fireworks explode above the Strip to ring in the new year in Las Vegas. Tens of thousands of revelers will ring in the New Year in Las Vegas under the close eye of law enforcement j...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2015, file photo, people watch the fountains at the Bellagio while wearing paper hats to celebrate New Years Eve in Las Vegas. Tens of thousands of revelers will ring in the New Year in Las Vegas un...

(Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, Route 91 Harvest shooting survivor Jason Zabala of San Diego, Calif., visits the memorial for victims of the Route 91 shooting at the "Welcome to Fabulous ...

(Mikayla Whitmore/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017, file photo, a memorial displaying 58 crosses by Greg Zanis stands at the Welcome To Las Vegas Sign in Las Vegas. Each cross has the name of a victim killed during the mass shoo...

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Tens of thousands of revelers will ring in the new year in Las Vegas under the close eye of throngs of law enforcement officers and National Guard members assembled to keep them safe just three months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Tourism officials expect about 330,000 people to come to the city for festivities that are anchored by a roughly eight-minute fireworks display at the top of seven casino-hotels. Inside, acts including Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Celine Dion and Foo Fighters will keep partyers entertained before and after midnight.

With the shadow of the Oct. 1 shooting still over Las Vegas, officials are trying to reassure locals and visitors they will be safe celebrating on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown on Fremont Street.

On Saturday, two security guards were fatally shot while investigating a disturbance at Arizona Charlie's Decatur, a hotel-casino just west of the Strip. The suspect was hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and is not expected to survive, police said. Authorities described it as an isolated incident and assured that it was not terrorism-related.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will have every officer working Sunday, while the Nevada National Guard is activating about 350 soldiers and airmen. The federal government also is sending dozens of personnel to assist with intelligence and other efforts.

Still, authorities are asking revelers to watch their surroundings and report anything unusual.

"Nothing is too small to say something," Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said during a news conference last week. "We'll have plenty of resources available to take phone calls no matter how mundane they are or insignificant you believe to be the information."

The heightened security comes after a high-stakes gambler killed 58 and injured hundreds more after he shattered the windows of his suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on the Strip and unleashed gunfire on a country music festival below. He then killed himself.

Strollers, backpacks, large bags, coolers and glass bottles will be banned on the Strip on New Year's Eve.

A light jacket may do it for some of those gathering on the car-free Strip or squeezed underneath the massive video canopy on Fremont Street. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas forecasts temperatures to be around 48 degrees at midnight.

The coordinated fireworks show is scheduled to start 10 seconds before midnight Sunday at the Stratosphere. Fireworks will then be launched from the Venetian, Treasure Island, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Aria and MGM Grand.

New Year's Eve is worth an estimated $254.3 million to Las Vegas, according to the city's Convention and Visitors Authority. More than 97 percent of the destination's nearly 149,000 hotel and motel rooms are expected to be booked.

___

Follow Regina Garcia Cano on Twitter at https://twitter.com/reginagarciakNO

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.