One Man Dead After Turner Turnpike Wreck

A man is dead after a wreck Sunday morning on the Turner Turnpike.

28-year-old Douglas J. Harper was driving eastbound on the Turner Turnpike in Creek County when his Toyota 4-Runner drifted off the road, flipped, and ejected him.

Harper was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers aren't sure what caused the car to drift off the road.

Seatbelts were not in use.