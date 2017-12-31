Solar eclipse, loveable baby hippo warmed hearts in 2017

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

New Year's Eve advice: Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.

Forecasters say bitterly cold temperatures spreading across the Deep South will be potentially deadly, as freezing temperatures will likely last for the next several days.

Northern Michigan's Lake Superior State University on Sunday released its 43rd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness.

Californians may awake on New Year's Day to a stronger-than-normal whiff of marijuana as America's cannabis king lights up to celebrate the state's first legal retail pot sales.

A sheriff's office in suburban Denver says multiple officers have been wounded. Authorities shut down a major highway south of the city Sunday as they worked the scene.

While negative news dominated headlines in 2017, the year was also filled with awe-inspiring moments that warmed the heart and moved some to tears.

Throngs of revelers and celebs will pack into Times Square to watch the glittering crystal ball drop and a ton of confetti rain down to celebrate the end of 2017.

Thousands to ring in 2018 in Las Vegas under the close eye of law enforcement.

On the last day of the calendar year, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" has surpassed "Beauty and the Beast" as the top grossing film in North America in 2017.

Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone on board.

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - It wasn't all doom and gloom in 2017. The year was also filled with awe-inspiring moments that united us and warmed the heart.

The first total solar eclipse to cross the U.S. in a century bought millions together in what some could only describe as a primal experience. Thousands of immigrants took the oath of citizenship, realizing their dreams of becoming Americans. And one adorable baby, Fiona the hippopotamus, became a story of survival as she overcame the odds and tumbled into the world's heart.

The stories provided some lighthearted moments amid a series of deadly mass shootings, terrorist attacks, hurricanes, wildfires, sexual harassment scandals and other tragic news in 2017.

Here's a look at a few of the moving, unifying and just plain fun moments of 2017:

YAY, SCIENCE!

It seems nothing brought Americans together more than the first total solar eclipse to move across the U.S. in a century.

For one moment in the middle of an August day, millions of people stopped what they were doing and gazed upward in wonder as the moon slipped over the sun - leaving a path of total darkness that stretched from Oregon to South Carolina. Some eclipse watchers sang, some danced and some were moved to tears. Kids thought it was pure magic, and people traveled to remote sections of the country to get the best glimpse.

A study by the University of Michigan, requested by NASA, estimated that 215 million American adults - or 88 percent of the country's adult population - viewed the eclipse either directly or electronically. That's 104 million more than the 2017 Super Bowl.

"People were really just about nature, about this phenomenon that was happening," said Mamta Patel Nagaraja, who works on public engagement for NASA. "It didn't matter what color, creed, race, economic ladder you were on, people just went out and enjoyed it.

"It transcended all the other things," she said.

___

#TEAMFIONA

This little one wasn't expected to make it.

Fiona, a Nile hippopotamus, was just 29 pounds (13 kilograms) when she was born prematurely in January. After early health scares, she's now thriving at more than 600 pounds (272 kilograms). This sassy girl has become a symbol of survival - and the star attraction at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

Fiona has captivated the masses and the Team Fiona craze isn't slowing down. She stars in her own internet video series. Tens of millions have gone online to watch her take a bottle, splash in the pool or learn to run.

T-shirts bear her image. She's the subject of children's books. An ice cream flavor and local brew are named in her honor. She gets so many cards and letters that she has her own mail bin. Grown men will lean over the pool in their suits and ties to get close to her, said zoo director Thane Maynard.

"It's Fiona's world, and we're just living in it," Maynard said.

In her early, most vulnerable days, Fiona received letters and pictures from kids who were preemies themselves, urging her to stay strong. After nurses at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center helped care for the hippo, the zoo sent Fiona-themed onesies to the preemies there.

"We are working with Fiona and her story to spread a number of messages - one is a message of not giving up," Maynard said.

__

INSPIRING GENEROSITY

Out of cash and out of gas on an interstate exit ramp in Philadelphia, Kate McClure found help from an unlikely source: a homeless man who told her to stay put, then used his last $20 to buy her gas.

Johnny Bobbitt Jr.'s selflessness was not lost on McClure. She set up a GoFundMe page for the military veteran and former paramedic, and raised more than $400,000.

Now Bobbitt has enough money to buy a home and his dream truck - a 1999 Ford Ranger. An attorney and financial adviser helped create a plan that will allow him to collect a small monthly salary and have some money for retirement.

Bobbitt has said he's overwhelmed. He told "Good Morning America" he plans to pay the generosity forward by donating some of the money to organizations that will help others.

"Everybody out there is facing some kind of struggle, so if I can touch their life, the way mine was touched, (it'd be) an amazing feeling," he told "Good Morning America."

___

"YES!" OVER ROAST CHICKEN

From a simple proposal over roast chicken to plans for a royal wedding, news that Prince Harry is engaged to American actress Meghan Markle has many cheering.

The story drew people in for many reasons. For one, it's fun. The happiness exuded by the couple as they announced their engagement was contagious, while details of their courtship read like a fairy tale.

Harry, an army veteran who had a one-time bad-boy image but is now devoted to wounded veterans and charitable causes, met Markle on a blind date. The prince later said that's when he realized he needed to up his game to win her heart. They grew closer while camping in Botswana, and now there is talk of starting a family.

But for some black women the engagement offered more than entertainment. It gave them a Cinderella story they could picture themselves in. Markle, who is divorced, is bi-racial and will be the first woman of color in modern history to join the British royal family.

"We all have this fantasy of being swept off our feet by the prince. It's validation that, of course, we can be princesses," Essence Magazine Editor-in-Chief Vanessa K. DeLuca said at the time.

___

PROUD AMERICANS

Manny Macias came to America when he was just 3 months old. Three decades later, he became a citizen of the only place he's called home.

"The U.S. has always been home for me," said Macias. "Now it's official."

The federal government says more than 600,000 people became naturalized U.S. citizens in the first nine months of 2017.

The ceremonies can be huge moments for those involved. Many times they are family affairs, complete with proud smiles or tears of joy as the newest Americans realize dreams that were years in the making. Many dress in their best and pose for photos while clutching American flags.

Macias, 31, said he's now glad to be able to vote, have more stability and live without fear of being deported.

"It was important to me to get the documentation saying I was a citizen," he said. "I did get a little emotional, because finally for me, the journey was done."

___

Follow Amy Forliti on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/amyforliti. More of her work at: https://apnews.com/search/amy%20forliti

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.