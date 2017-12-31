10 Americans Dead In Costa Rica Plane Crash: Officials - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

10 Americans Dead In Costa Rica Plane Crash: Officials

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
This photo released by Costa Rica's Civil Aviation press office shows the site of a plane crash in Punta Islita, Guanacaste, Costa Rica, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. This photo released by Costa Rica's Civil Aviation press office shows the site of a plane crash in Punta Islita, Guanacaste, Costa Rica, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica -

A plane carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local residents crashed in a wooded area, killing everyone on board Sunday, Costa Rican authorities said Sunday. The Public Safety Ministry posted images and video of the crash site on Facebook showing burning wreckage of the plane in Guanacaste, northwest Costa Rica.

A statement from the ministry said 10 foreign passengers and two Costa Rican crew members were aboard the plane belonging to Nature Air. It said the plane had taken off nearby. Authorities did not immediately release the names of the victims.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed that multiple U.S. citizens died in the crash. "We express our condolences to all those affected by this tragedy. We are in contact with Costa Rican aviation authorities and will continue to monitor the situation," the spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News.

Former Costa Rican President Laura Chinchilla said on Twitter that her cousin was one of the victims killed in the crash.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

