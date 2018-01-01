Colorado shooter was lawyer, Iraq war veteran

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

Years after police in one North Carolina city destroyed hundreds of rape kits, they did something unusual: They enlisted the help of a rape crisis group and together, they called the victims and told them that the evidence was gone.

Police: Less gun violence in Chicago in 2017, but number of homicides still topped 600 for only the second time in more than a decade.

Former Fox News Channel anchor and 1989 Miss America Gretchen Carlson has been named chairwoman of the Miss America Organization's board of directors.

Bone-chilling cold gripped the middle of the U.S. as 2018 began, breaking low temperature records, icing some New Year's celebrations and leading to at least two deaths attributed to exposure to the elements.

2018 starts with record cold in parts of the Midwest

Monmouth County prosecutor: 16-year-old is being held after his parents, sister and a family friend _ were found shot to death in a home in the New Jersey shore town of Long Branch.

New year brings broad legalization of marijuana across California, nation's most populous state.

California pot: Smoke 'em (or eat 'em) if you can get 'em

Authorities in suburban Denver are investigating what led a 37-year-old man to fire more than 100 rounds in his apartment on sheriff's deputies, killing one and injuring four others.

Bill de Blasio begins his second term as New York City mayor with a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall Park amid arctic-like temperatures.

The longtime leader of the New York City Ballet is retiring in the midst of an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct; Peter Martins tells board members he continues to deny sexually harassing or abusing members of the company.

Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone on board.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). An unidentified couple carry an American flag to hang on the overpass of Colorado Boulevard over Highway C470 before a procession passes with the body of a sheriff's deputy shot and killed while responding to a call Sunday,...

(John Leyba/The Denver Post via AP). A hearse arrives at Littleton Hospital as officers from various police agencies line up for a procession for an officer who was fatally wounded in a domestic incident in a Highlands Ranch apartment complex in Denver...

(AP Photo/Joe Mahoney ). A sign expresses condolences for police officers Zack Parrish, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Denver.

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office shows Sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish. Several sheriff's deputies were injured and Parrish was fatally wounded when a man fired dozens of roun...

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). A tribute to a slain Douglas County sheriff's deputy is shown on the overhead scoreboard before the Colorado Avalanche played the New York Islanders in an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Denver.

DENVER (AP) - A man who shot and killed a Colorado deputy and wounded four others along with two civilians was an attorney and an Iraq war veteran who had posted videos online in recent months criticizing professors and law enforcement officials, authorities said Monday.

Shooter Matthew Riehl, 37, died Sunday during what officials called an ambush at his apartment building in Highlands Ranch, 16 miles (28 kilometers) south of Denver.

Authorities say Riehl fired more than 100 rounds in his apartment before he was killed by a SWAT team.

Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed.

Riehl had received warnings from authorities about his online videos involving University of Wyoming professors and Colorado law enforcement officers.

However, despite concerns about his mental health, it seems officers weren't able to prevent the violence, even though they visited his apartment hours before the fatal shooting.

KTWO-AM in Casper, Wyoming, reported that Wyoming College of Law students had been warned about Riehl, a former student, because of the social media posts critical of professors at the school in Laramie.

A Nov. 6 email from Assistant College of Law Dean Lindsay Hoyt told students to notify campus police if they saw Riehl or his car near campus.

In addition, security on campus was increased for several days.

Campus officers called police in Lone Tree, Colorado, in mid-November to warn them about Riehl, suggesting his rants were indicative of mental illness, UW Police Chief Mike Samp told The Denver Post.

Samp said it's possible that Colorado authorities faced the same issue as Wyoming officials when an apparently mentally ill, dangerous person makes indirect threats.

"Wyoming statutes are pretty clear: If someone is not making an immediate threat, they cannot be held for a mental evaluation. They are very tough cases," Samp said.

A video posted on Nov. 28 showed a traffic stop of Riehl by a police officer in Lone Tree - apparently taken from inside the officer's car.

Riehl said the video was made illegally after the officer clocked the wrong driver. He identified the officer by name in the video and called him "dirty."

"Scumbag, dirt bag, liar," Riehl says as the officer questions the driver.

Riehl posted another video on Dec. 13, saying he was running as a libertarian to replace Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock and complained about the sheriff and other officers in profane, highly personal terms.

Early Sunday, authorities responded to a complaint of a verbal disturbance involving two men at an apartment. A caller said Riehl was acting bizarre and might be having a mental breakdown, but responding deputies found no evidence of a crime.

When deputies were called back to the scene, a man who had left gave them a key and granted permission to enter the apartment.

All of the wounded victims except Deputy Jeff Pelle, 32, have been treated at hospitals and released. The son of Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle was in fair condition.

A candlelight vigil for Parrish was set Monday evening at Mission Hills Community Church in Littleton, Colorado - the church he attended with his wife and two young daughters.

"I've heard from so many different people that he just loved his community and being a police officer," Mission Hills Pastor Craig Smith told KDVR-TV.

"Zack didn't see law enforcement as a job. He saw it as a calling, as a way to serve his community and a blessing."

