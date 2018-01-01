More Than 70 Tulsa-Area Couples Marry On New Year's Eve

A Tulsa judge married more than 70 couples on New Year's Eve.

The couples made the commitment to put a ring on it entering into 2018.

District Judge James Caputo hosted one big ceremony in the ballroom of the ALoft Hotel downtown at midnight on New Year's Eve.

Each couple was just asked to bring their marriage license and two witnesses.

Scott and Kristen Burgmeier say it's a unique chance to share this precious moment.

"We've been together a long time and we've waited and now is the right time. We figured we wanted to start the new year right," said Scott Burgmeier.

Reasor's donated 300 wedding cupcakes for each newlywed couple to enjoy on their wedding day.