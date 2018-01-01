Late Jenks Student To Be Honored In Rose Parade - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Late Jenks Student To Be Honored In Rose Parade

PASADENA, California -

Late Jenks student Lizzie Edwards will be honored in the 129th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year's Day. 

A rose was placed on Donate Life Float in Edwards' honor, according to a Facebook page remembering Edwards.

Edwards saved multiple lives as an organ donor, according to the post. 

Edwards, 13, along with three others, were killed in July 2017 in a crash near Purcell on their way back from Turner Falls.

Edwards, Beck Kitterman, Erin Van Horn and Zachary Van Horn all died in the crash. Van Horn was driving six kids in an SUV when the vehicle crashed into the back of a semi. Three children survived the crash.

7/26/2017 Related Story: Hundreds Say Goodbye To Jenks Crash Victims

An Arkansas family dedicated a rose on the float in Edwards' name.

The Rose Parade will begin at 8 a.m. PST Monday and the Donate Life float is float number 33 and element number 72, so it will be toward the end of the parade. For more information about the parade, visit the website.

For more information about the Donate Life float, visit their Facebook page.

