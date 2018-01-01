Man Shot After Suspects Shoot Into Tulsa Home

Tulsa police are searching for the people who shot into a home and injured a man near 49th Street North and MLK early Monday morning.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the torso and was taken to the hospital early Monday where he's said to be stable.

Police said it happened around 3 a.m. Monday when someone fired multiple rounds into a home with five people inside.

During their investigation police say they found shell casings from at least two different weapons.

Police have not released any information yet about possible suspects.