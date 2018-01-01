Woman Arrested For Biting Man, TPD Officer

A 33-year-old woman is in jail after police say she cut a man and woman with scissors, bit a police officer and tried breaking into an apartment just after midnight Monday.

Kelli Rush was arrested on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon, assault and battery on an officer and attempted first-degree burglary, according to online jail records.

Police say they responded to a disturbance call at the Parkview Terrace Apartments at 5903 S. Santa Fe Ave. in Tulsa and caught Rush trying to break into an apartment.

When officers took Rush into custody, she bit one of the officers on the toe of his boot, police say.

After Rush was taken into custody, officers found a man covered in blood sitting in a chair inside the doorway of one of the apartments. They say after interviewing the man, they learned there was an argument inside the apartment and Rush bit the man, stabbed him with scissors and hit him with a glass jar.

Another victim inside the apartment, a woman, tried to run next door for help when Rush chased her and tried to continue assaulting her, police say.

Both victims had visible injuries and the male victim was taken to a hospital with lacerations and bite marks to his face and body, police say. The female victim was taken to another hospital for minor cuts received. Their injuries aren't life-threatening.