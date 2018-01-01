New City Of Tulsa Jail Opens

A new jail for the city of Tulsa opens Monday, and the new jail is at the Tulsa Police Department.

The facility is a $500,000-renovation that the city has been working on since 2017.

It will hold 27 men and five women.

The area used to be used by the county but in September of 2017, the city took the space back.

The city started to renovate for their needs and the county had to create a new space to hold prisoners as they waited for court.

It has a secure way to lead inmates through the back hallways of the courthouse.

Now, the space is ready to house inmates overnight.