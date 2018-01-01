Deadline Arrives For New Oklahoma License Plates

Some Oklahoma drivers could be in trouble starting Monday if they don't have the new license plate on their vehicles.

Police are warning drivers that if their tag isn't updated by the start of the New Year, it will be easy to spot the old state license plates and drivers could get a ticket for outdated tags.

12/29/2017 Related Story: Time Running Out For Getting A New Oklahoma License Plate

Every Oklahoma vehicle has to have the new license plate, which is blue and white and features the state bird.

Oklahoma is charging everyone a $5 fee for the new tag, in addition to the fees it normally costs to renew your tags.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission says a grace period for getting the tags runs through the end of January 2018, before a financial penalty kicks in. Law enforcement, on the other hand, says if a vehicle still has the old plate on by Monday, they will issue a ticket.

Here is a link to where you can find your local tag agent.