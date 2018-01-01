New York Mayor Bill de Blasio begins 2nd term at City Hall

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

Years after police in one North Carolina city destroyed hundreds of rape kits, they did something unusual: They enlisted the help of a rape crisis group and together, they called the victims and told them that the evidence was gone.

Police: Less gun violence in Chicago in 2017, but number of homicides still topped 600 for only the second time in more than a decade.

Former Fox News Channel anchor and 1989 Miss America Gretchen Carlson has been named chairwoman of the Miss America Organization's board of directors.

Bone-chilling cold gripped the middle of the U.S. as 2018 began, breaking low temperature records, icing some New Year's celebrations and leading to at least two deaths attributed to exposure to the elements.

Monmouth County prosecutor: 16-year-old is being held after his parents, sister and a family friend _ were found shot to death in a home in the New Jersey shore town of Long Branch.

California pot: Smoke 'em (or eat 'em) if you can get 'em

Authorities in suburban Denver are investigating what led a 37-year-old man to fire more than 100 rounds in his apartment on sheriff's deputies, killing one and injuring four others.

Bill de Blasio begins his second term as New York City mayor with a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall Park amid arctic-like temperatures.

The longtime leader of the New York City Ballet is retiring in the midst of an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct; Peter Martins tells board members he continues to deny sexually harassing or abusing members of the company.

Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone on board.

NEW YORK (AP) - Bill de Blasio began his second term as mayor on Monday at a swearing-in ceremony outdoors in freezing temperatures, taking the oath of office administered by Brooklyn native and Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

"By Vermont standards this is a warm and pleasant afternoon," Sanders joked to the crowd at City Hall Park.

De Blasio won re-election handily in November, becoming the first Democrat to return to City Hall in New York since Edward Koch won a third term in 1985.

He boasted about the city recording the lowest number of annual homicides since the early 1950s. The police department's preliminary count is 290 homicides for 2017, a 14 percent drop from the year before.

"We have brought police and community together like never before," de Blasio said. "We have dedicated ourselves to a vision of true neighborhood policing, and it works."

As a national leader in progressive politics, de Blasio said he envisions a city that serves more than the elite and Wall Street titans.

"The deepest, truest stakeholders of this town are the people who do the work, who every day make this city come to life but have too often not reaped the rewards," he said. "We have a responsibility, every one of us, to ensure that New York remains a beacon to our nation and to our world."

Sanders, an independent who made an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, praised de Blasio's work on providing pre-kindergarten education and other progressive issues.

"In this city, the largest city in our country, the people of New York under Bill de Blasio have chosen to move government in a very different direction than what we're seeing in Washington," Sanders said. "Instead of pandering to billionaires, we have a government here which has chosen to listen to the needs of working families."

Also sworn in for second terms were Public Advocate Letitia James and Comptroller Scott Stringer, also Democrats.

The ceremony came on a frigid New Year's Day; it was about 14 degrees (minus 10 degrees Celsius) by early afternoon.

