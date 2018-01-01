Tulsa Firefighters Respond to 65K Incidents In 2017 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Firefighters Respond to 65K Incidents In 2017

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

It was a busy year for Tulsa Firefighters as they responded to almost 65,000 incidents in 2017, TFD wrote on its Facebook page. 

TFD said it responded to tornados, explosions, high-rise fires, tanker fires, water rescues, grass fires, train accidents, sub-station fires, shootings, stabbings and airplane crashes. 

Several of them volunteered to go to help other communities and fight forest fires, wildland fires and to rescue Hurricane Harvey victims, TFD said.

Here's how the fire calls break down: 

  • 42,000 Medical Emergencies
  • 5,400 Fires
  • 6,900 Motor Vehicle Accidents
  • 5,800 Building Alarms
  • 1,800 Hazardous Materials Incidents
  • 2,700 Rescue/Assist Citizen Calls
  • 300 Carbon Monoxide Incidents

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.