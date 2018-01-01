Tulsa Firefighters Respond to 65K Incidents In 2017

It was a busy year for Tulsa Firefighters as they responded to almost 65,000 incidents in 2017, TFD wrote on its Facebook page.

TFD said it responded to tornados, explosions, high-rise fires, tanker fires, water rescues, grass fires, train accidents, sub-station fires, shootings, stabbings and airplane crashes.

Several of them volunteered to go to help other communities and fight forest fires, wildland fires and to rescue Hurricane Harvey victims, TFD said.

Here's how the fire calls break down: