Chicago sees drop in homicides, shootings in 2017

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

Throngs of revelers and celebs will pack into Times Square to watch the glittering crystal ball drop and a ton of confetti rain down to celebrate the end of 2017.

Attorneys advising a group of Los Angeles dispensaries have concluded that those businesses can continue to legally sell medicinal marijuana as "collectives," until they obtain local and state licenses under California's new system of legal pot.

Forecasters say bitterly cold temperatures spreading across the Deep South will be potentially deadly, as freezing temperatures will likely last for the next several days.

Northern Michigan's Lake Superior State University on Sunday released its 43rd annual List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness.

Authorities in suburban Denver are investigating what led a 37-year-old man to fire more than 100 rounds in his apartment on sheriff's deputies, killing one and injuring four others.

Years after police in one North Carolina city destroyed hundreds of rape kits, they did something unusual: They enlisted the help of a rape crisis group and together, they called the victims and told them that the evidence was gone.

Police: Less gun violence in Chicago in 2017, but number of homicides still topped 600 for only the second time in more than a decade.

Bone-chilling cold gripped the middle of the U.S. as 2018 began, breaking low temperature records, icing some New Year's celebrations and leading to at least two deaths attributed to exposure to the elements.

Mayor Marty Walsh has taken the oath of office for a second term as Boston's chief executive.

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago ended 2017 with fewer homicides than the year before, but gang violence in the city's most dangerous neighborhoods kept the total number of killings above the 600 mark for only the second time in more than a decade.

The Chicago Police Department released statistics Monday that show the number of homicides fell from 771 in 2016 to 650 last year. The number of shootings dropped from 3,550 to 2,785 during the same period.

Although the drops were significant, the homicide total, in a repeat of 2016, eclipse the number of killings in New York City and Los Angeles combined.

Still, the drops - and the reasons behind the lower numbers - have police and others optimistic that some of their efforts will lead to more declines over the next year. Chief among those efforts will be the expansion of the high-tech strategies and equipment to fight crime, including devices that pinpoint where gunshots are fired.

"I am proud of the progress our officers made in reducing gun violence all across the city in 2017," Chicago Police Chief Eddie Johnson in a statement. "In 2018, we are going to work to build on the progress we made last year - to reduce gun violence to save lives and to find justice for victims."

Police have been particularly encouraged by the results of setting up Strategic Decision Support Centers in six of the city's 22 police districts, including those in the most violent pockets of the city. The centers are equipped with sound-detection technology that enables the department to instantly know where the sound of gunfire is coming from and to alert officers through computer screens in their squad cars and smartphones.

One of the first districts where a center was set up was in Englewood, a neighborhood on Chicago's South Side that has long been known as one of the most violent pockets in the city.

Englewood had seen 48 homicides as of late December, compared to 86 during the same period in 2016. Police hope the trend continues in the neighborhood and as they roll out more centers in six more police districts this year.

