Catoosa Family Displaced After Small Electrical Fire

A Catoosa family will have to relocate for the night due to a small electrical fire.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 300 block of South 198th East Avenue Monday afternoon.

When they got on scene, firefighters said heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Firefighters were able to knock it down while fighting the cold conditions.

The family safely made it out of the home but will have to find another place to stay for now.