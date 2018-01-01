Tulsa Runners Take Polar Bear Plunge In Below Freezing Weather

Some Tulsans have already made a big splash in the new year.

Monday, 200 runners took the Polar Bear Plunge at Lifetime Fitness in below freezing weather.

"I wouldn’t start the year any other way,” said participant, Elisha Adams.

It's a two-mile run featuring three plunges into ice-cold swimming pools.

Participants over 21 were able to get some liquid courage in the form of Fireball shots.

For those who make it to the final plunge, there were medals at the bottom of the last pool; all they had to do was dive and get them.