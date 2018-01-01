Boy Reunites With Best Friend At OKC Airport

On Friday, Hayden flew home for the holidays. He had no idea Hershey would be waiting for him at the airport

Jim and Lisa Turner waited at Will Rogers World Airport on Friday morning, eager to see a boy named Hayden come down the escalator to baggage claim.

Hayden is 12 years old. He and his family moved to Florida in August, but he left behind someone very special to him in Oklahoma. His dog, Hershey, is 13 years old, and wasn’t able to make the move with the family. The two haven’t seen each other since August.

On Friday, Hayden flew home for the holidays. He had no idea Hershey would be waiting for him at the airport.

“I was very surprised,” he said. Hayden said giving up Hershey wasn’t easy for him. “I wish I didn’t have to, but at least he found a good family.”

The Turner’s adopted Hershey with an open heart, knowing the love between a boy and a dog will never change. They created a Facebook page for Hershey so that Hayden could read about him every day.

“I thought I was going to go to his house to see him, but he surprised me and came here,” said Hayden.