Developer Has Big Plans For Empty Building In Tulsa’s East Village

A Tulsa developer has big plans for a now empty building in downtown Tulsa's East Village.

At one point, the building near 3rd and Kenosha was the offices for the Urban 8 condo project. Before that, it was a law office, and in the 40s, it was a GM parts dealership.

Soon, it will be busy with activity once again, as the East Village is coming back, piece by piece, as the historic buildings now hold restaurants, bars and small businesses.

One of those businesses, Bohemian Pizza, is expanding into space next door. New companies are also moving in, and the NORDAM property nearby is set for redevelopment.

Next up for a facelift is a 10,000-square foot space at 3rd and Kenosha.

“It is at the bend of Hodges Bend, which is why it is named that. So you drive into 3rd Street and you're going to see this building dead on,” said Patrick Fox with Allen Realty.

Five thousand square feet is already being eyed by a local data firm looking to expand. Another 3,000 will be for a restaurant with outdoor seating. The rest will be retail.

“The great thing about this building is it has a parking lot, which is really rare in downtown Tulsa, and it is just a real walkable area. I think it is going to be great,” Fox said.

The developer found a decades-old photo of the building when it was a GM parts shop. At one point over the years, plaster was put on the brick and it won’t be able to be removed.

However, the original windows and floors will be restored, making for a space Fox said is in high demand right now as people realize downtown Tulsa is made up of much more than the BOK Center and the tall buildings.

“But the majority of downtown consists of these smaller one, and two, three-story buildings that make up the fabric of downtown,” he said.

Fox said since the building is in pretty good shape, they should be able to move quickly, possibly six months.