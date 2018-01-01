Leader of NYC Ballet retiring amid misconduct investigation

As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Joy to the weed: Marijuana legalization comes bearing gifts

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

Years after police in one North Carolina city destroyed hundreds of rape kits, they did something unusual: They enlisted the help of a rape crisis group and together, they called the victims and told them that the evidence was gone.

Police: Less gun violence in Chicago in 2017, but number of homicides still topped 600 for only the second time in more than a decade.

Former Fox News Channel anchor and 1989 Miss America Gretchen Carlson has been named chairwoman of the Miss America Organization's board of directors.

Bone-chilling cold gripped the middle of the U.S. as 2018 began, breaking low temperature records, icing some New Year's celebrations and leading to at least two deaths attributed to exposure to the elements.

2018 starts with record cold in parts of the Midwest

Monmouth County prosecutor: 16-year-old is being held after his parents, sister and a family friend _ were found shot to death in a home in the New Jersey shore town of Long Branch.

New year brings broad legalization of marijuana across California, nation's most populous state.

California pot: Smoke 'em (or eat 'em) if you can get 'em

Authorities in suburban Denver are investigating what led a 37-year-old man to fire more than 100 rounds in his apartment on sheriff's deputies, killing one and injuring four others.

Bill de Blasio begins his second term as New York City mayor with a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall Park amid arctic-like temperatures.

The longtime leader of the New York City Ballet is retiring in the midst of an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct; Peter Martins tells board members he continues to deny sexually harassing or abusing members of the company.

Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone on board.

NEW YORK (AP) - The longtime leader of the New York City Ballet is retiring in the midst of an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct.

The New York Times reports Peter Martins wrote a letter to the company's board of directors on Monday announcing his retirement.

The 71-year-old Martins told board members he continues to deny that he sexually harassed or abused members of the company.

City Ballet announced last month that Martins would take a leave of absence from the company and its School of American Ballet during an independent investigation. The company hired a law firm to conduct the investigation after receiving an anonymous letter accusing Martins of harassment.

Board chairman Charles Scharf has issued a statement thanking Martins for his contributions. But Scharf says the investigation is continuing.

