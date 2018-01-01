Leader of NYC Ballet retiring amid misconduct investigation

Tuesday, January 2 2018 12:08 AM EST2018-01-02 05:08:07 GMT
Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone...More >>
The longtime leader of the New York City Ballet is retiring in the midst of an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct; Peter Martins tells board members he continues to deny sexually harassing or...More >>
Bone-chilling cold gripped the middle of the U.S. as 2018 began, breaking low temperature records, icing some New Year's celebrations and leading to at least two deaths attributed to exposure to the elements.More >>
Years after police in one North Carolina city destroyed hundreds of rape kits, they did something unusual: They enlisted the help of a rape crisis group and together, they called the victims and told them that the...More >>
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case
NEW YORK (AP) - The longtime leader of the New York City Ballet is retiring in the midst of an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct.
The New York Times reports Peter Martins wrote a letter to the company's board of directors on Monday announcing his retirement.
The 71-year-old Martins told board members he continues to deny that he sexually harassed or abused members of the company.
City Ballet announced last month that Martins would take a leave of absence from the company and its School of American Ballet during an independent investigation. The company hired a law firm to conduct the investigation after receiving an anonymous letter accusing Martins of harassment.
Board chairman Charles Scharf has issued a statement thanking Martins for his contributions. But Scharf says the investigation is continuing.