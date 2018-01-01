Leader of NYC Ballet retiring amid misconduct investigation - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Leader of NYC Ballet retiring amid misconduct investigation

NEW YORK (AP) - The longtime leader of the New York City Ballet is retiring in the midst of an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct.

The New York Times reports Peter Martins wrote a letter to the company's board of directors on Monday announcing his retirement.

The 71-year-old Martins told board members he continues to deny that he sexually harassed or abused members of the company.

City Ballet announced last month that Martins would take a leave of absence from the company and its School of American Ballet during an independent investigation. The company hired a law firm to conduct the investigation after receiving an anonymous letter accusing Martins of harassment.

Board chairman Charles Scharf has issued a statement thanking Martins for his contributions. But Scharf says the investigation is continuing.

