Frigid Temperatures Keep Firefighters Busy Dealing With Burst Pipes

Frigid temperatures are causing problems for homeowners and businesses all over Green country.

Tulsa firefighters have been busy responding to burst pipe calls from schools to homes, even businesses, causing significant damage.

Icy water poured out of Clinton Middle school in West Tulsa after a sprinkler pipe burst this afternoon--setting off the fire alarm.

Firefighters worked to prevent more damage.

School starts back up Thursday and no word on how this could affect that.

It was the same story inside the Tuesday Morning at 31st and Harvard just an hour before. Firefighters did what they could to stop the water and get things cleaned up.

At Comanche Park apartments, one tenant had a laundry pipe burst inside their home. The pipe causing a big mess and forcing the maintenance crews to shut off water to the building until it could be fixed.

Firefighters say, in this weather, these types of calls are expected.

"We tend to get a lot of calls,” said Rusty Anthamatten of the Tulsa Fire Department. “I've been listening today and there's been several calls out for shutting off water or water flow alarms."

They say you don't have to call the fire department if a pipe bursts and you can always shut the water off yourself depending on the situation.

But they say they are more than happy to help and even clean up as a service to their community.

“We're equipped with water keys, so we can get there quick and get the water shut down and kind of minimize the damage that's done,” said Anthamatten.

And firefighters say they aren't out of the woods yet. They anticipate responding to even more calls like these throughout the rest of the week as the frigid temperatures continue.