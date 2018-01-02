Three Abandoned Stillwater Puppies Freeze To Death

City of Stillwater Animal Welfare say three puppies died after someone dumped them Sunday in the extreme cold.

A woman found 8 puppies in a plastic tub with a frozen blanket outside her apartment on Perkins Road and called animal welfare.

Officials say two of the puppies could not be revived and a third died later in the day.

Stillwater Animal Welfare says the five surviving puppies will be put up for adoption.

They're asking that anyone with information about who may have dumped the puppies to call them at 405-372-0334.