Changes To State Liquor Laws Coming This Year

Changes To State Liquor Laws Coming This Year

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

2018 is the year Oklahoma's liquor laws will loosen, but it won't happen until this Fall.

State Question 792 goes into effect in October.

That will allow grocery stores to sell liquor and will allow liquor and grocery stores to sell refrigerated liquor.

Senate Bill 411 also becomes law in October.

The bill allows state breweries to change their hours of operation to match that of bars and restaurants. Previously brewers were restricted to only stay open as late as 9 p.m.

The bill also allows liquor stores to open at 8 a.m. instead of the normal 10 a.m.

