Attempted Carjacking Of Tulsa Convenience Store Clerk Leads To Arrest

Police arrest a man they say tried to carjack a Tulsa QuikTrip employee late Monday as the clerk was getting off work.

The man is identified as 26-year-old Collen Wells.

Officers said the armed robbery-carjacking attempt happened at 10:50 p.m. at the convenience store located in the 9600 block of East Pine.

The employee told police a man came up to his car with a gun and pulled the door handle so hard it broke. The employee then backed up his vehicle and Wells ran north from the store.

Police say a K9 officer tracked down Wells who was arrested.

Collen Wells was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a robbery with a firearm complaint.

Police say the QuikTrip employee was not hurt.