Crime

Two Arrested For Driving Stolen Broken Arrow Pickup

Tulsa County jail photos of Jack Muniz and Kayla Rickett Tulsa County jail photos of Jack Muniz and Kayla Rickett
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrest two Broken Arrow residents late Monday after they were stopped in a pickup which had been reported stolen.

Just before 10 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop of a 1989 Chevrolet truck outside the Golden Saddle Cafe in the 6600 block of East Admiral Place.

A passenger, 26-year-old Jack Muniz got out and ran off.  He was tracked down and arrested a short time later at a Super 8 motel in the 6600 block of East Archer and the driver, 24-year-old Kayla Rickett was also arrested.

Police said a check determined the truck had been reported stolen out of Broken Arrow.

Kayla Rickett was arrested on complaints including possession of a stolen vehicle, having no driver's license and resisting arrest.  Jake Muniz was arrested on a complaint of resisting arrest as well as several outstanding felony warrants.

Both were booked into the Tulsa County jail.

