Two Arrested For Driving Stolen Broken Arrow Pickup

Police arrest two Broken Arrow residents late Monday after they were stopped in a pickup which had been reported stolen.

Just before 10 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop of a 1989 Chevrolet truck outside the Golden Saddle Cafe in the 6600 block of East Admiral Place.

A passenger, 26-year-old Jack Muniz got out and ran off. He was tracked down and arrested a short time later at a Super 8 motel in the 6600 block of East Archer and the driver, 24-year-old Kayla Rickett was also arrested.

Police said a check determined the truck had been reported stolen out of Broken Arrow.

Kayla Rickett was arrested on complaints including possession of a stolen vehicle, having no driver's license and resisting arrest. Jake Muniz was arrested on a complaint of resisting arrest as well as several outstanding felony warrants.

Both were booked into the Tulsa County jail.