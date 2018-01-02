Man Robbed At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police are looking for two men they say robbed another man at a Tulsa apartment complex early Tuesday.

Officers say the armed robbery happened at 1:20 a.m. in the parking lot of the Meadows apartments in the 2800 block of South 115th East Avenue.

They say when the victim pulled into the apartment complex, two men armed with a handgun walked up to his vehicle and robbed him.

The pair then got into a SUV parked nearby and left the complex heading west.

Police say the victim was not injured.