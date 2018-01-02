Police: Victim Getting Gas At Tulsa Store Has Vehicle Stolen

Police are looking for two men who they say stole a victim's Volkswagen Jetta outside a Tulsa convenience store late Sunday.

Officers say the theft happened at the Minute Mart in the 10900 block of East 21st just after 11 p.m.

Police say a driver was getting gas when two men came up, told him to get out of his vehicle, which they then stole and drove off.

Officers say the victim was not injured.