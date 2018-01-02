Driver Eludes Tulsa Police In Stolen SUV

Police are looking for a driver after a short Tulsa chase late Monday in a stolen SUV.

Just after 11:30 p.m., officers tried to stop the driver at around 27th and Memorial Drive, but he sped off.

Police say the driver pulled into the Westminster Apartments in the 7300 block of East 49th Street, got out and ran away.

K9 officers and the police helicopter were called in but a search was unsuccessful.

Police returned the SUV to its owner.