16 Hurt In 7-Alarm NYC Building Fire

At 16 people have been hurt in an early morning 7-alarm fire in the Bronx.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. [EST] Tuesday in a furniture store in the four-story building at the corner of East Tremont Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue. The store is on the ground floor with apartments above.

The FDNY said more than 200 firefighters are battling the blaze. Flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the building.

The bitter cold is also making fighting the fire difficult. Icicles could be seen forming on the power lines in front of the building, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.

The FDNY said 16 people suffered non-life threatening injuries, including nine children, and about 22 people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is unknown.