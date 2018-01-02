Midwest economy: December state-by-state glance

By The Associated Press



The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.

The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.

The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates an expanding economy over the next three to six months.

Here are the state-by-state results for December:

Arkansas: The December overall index for Arkansas jumped to 56.8 from November's 51.9. Components of the index were new orders at 70.1, production or sales at 56.3, delivery lead time at 56.7, inventories at 48.6 and employment at 52.3.

Iowa: The Iowa overall index dipped to 54.3 in December from 55.2 in November. Index components were new orders at 63.4, production or sales at 56.9, delivery lead time at 49.0, employment at 53.0 and inventories at 49.3.

Kansas: Kansas' overall index climbed to 62.0 last month, a regional high, and up from November's 58.0. Index components were new orders at 72.4, production or sales at 63.9, delivery lead time at 57.0, employment at 60.5 and inventories at 56.3.

Minnesota: December's overall index for Minnesota slipped to 56.8 from November's 57.8. Index components were new orders at 69.5, production or sales at 63.4, delivery lead time at 49.0, inventories at 49.3 and employment at 53.0.

Missouri: Missouri's overall index fell to 55.3 last month from 59.2 in November. Index components were new orders at 60.5, production or sales at 54.6, delivery lead time at 46.4, inventories at 55.6 and employment at 59.2.

Nebraska: The overall index rose to 57.6 last month in Nebraska from 54.8 in November. Index components were new orders at 67.2, production or sales at 59.9, delivery lead time at 52.4, inventories at 52.2 and employment at 56.2.

North Dakota: North Dakota's overall index climbed to 55.1 in December from 52.3 in November. Index components were new orders at 53.1, production or sales at 62.3, delivery lead time at 44.5, employment at 58.8 and inventories at 56.6.

Oklahoma: The state's overall index slipped to 59.3 from November's 60.8. Index components were new orders at 69.3, production or sales at 61.4, delivery lead time at 54.2, inventories at 53.8 and employment at 57.9.

South Dakota: South Dakota's overall index hit 58.2 in December, compared with 55.4 in November. Index components were new orders at 65.2, production or sales at 58.3, delivery lead time at 55.8, inventories at 57.2 and employment at 54.5.

