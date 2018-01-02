Deputies: Oklahoma Man Shot At Mother During Argument

An Westville, Oklahoma man faces an assault charge after police say he fired two shots at his mother during an argument last week near Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith reports Jeron Nelson, 20, was arrested December 27th on aggravated assault and possession of a firearm complaints.

Nelson’s mother said he came over to her house and fell asleep, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She said Nelson got angry when she woke him, and he consumed a handful of “blue-green” pills from a plastic bag in his pocket, according to the affidavit. Nelson then walked outside and yelled at his mother before taking another handful of pills.

Nelson’s mother continued after her son in the yard, where he pulled a handgun and fired twice at her, missing both times.

Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office later found Nelson under a nearby highway bridge, according to the affidavit.

KFSM reports Jeron Nelson was being held in the Benton County jail with a court hearing scheduled for early February.