Man killed in northern Oklahoma after train strikes truck

GOLTRY, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a 33-year-old man was killed after his truck was hit by a train in northern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the collision happened Monday afternoon on a county road near Goltry, about 80 miles (128 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. According to a preliminary report, a truck driven by Timothy Leierer of Cleo Springs was struck by a BNSF Railway train that was traveling northwest.

The highway patrol says Leierer was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say neither the engineer nor the conductor on the train was injured.

