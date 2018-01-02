Tulsa Police Searching For Shooting With Intent To Kill Suspect

Tulsa Police hope the public can help them locate one of their most wanted suspects.

Police said Keith Stewart, 19, is wanted out of Tulsa County for shooting with intent to kill, attempted robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a firearm and use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon.

Stewart is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes. They say he’s about 5-feet-8-inches tall and 143 pounds.

If you have any information on Stewart’s location, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.