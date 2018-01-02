Woman, 2 Children Killed In Porum House Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

PORUM, Oklahoma -

A woman and two children are dead after a fire in Muskogee County. It happened in Porum, near Lake Eufaula.

The State Fire Marshal's Office and investigators say the children who died were an 11-month-old and a two-year-old.

The State Fire Marshal says 21-year-old Tiffany Langston and two children died.

News On 6 was told 29-year-old Kevin Fraley survived, but has second degree burns over 18 percent of his body.

Investigators believe he was injured trying to save his children, who were sleeping in the room where the fire started.

Porum Fire Chief Trampas Tripp says this type of fire is devastating for his department.

“It's very hard because we all have kids and all your hoping is that you can get there in just enough time to get them out. But that's not the case; we wasn't able to get there in time,” said Tripp.

This small town is tight-knit and everyone knows everyone.

“It’s very difficult when you do this in your hometown and you do know everyone and you see them in the store and your kids play ball with them and you played ball with them in school,” said Tripp. “It makes it that much more difficult."

Chief Tripp says while the State Fire Marshal hasn't determined the cause, there were several small heaters in the home and that can be concerning.

“We were just talking about it when this cold front was forecasted to come in because every year we have fires related to heating sources,” he stated.

While investigators work to figure out exactly what happened, the community will now have to come together to help a grieving father.

“Your small communities, they are always the first ones to step up and help everybody,” said Tripp. “I guarantee there will be something come up to help this family in their time of need."

Investigators say it's too early to tell what specifically caused the fire but they hope to have that cause nailed down soon. 

