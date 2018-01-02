7 New Deputies Sworn In For Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office

Seven new deputies are now on patrol for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s the first time Tulsa County has hired new deputies in three years, and dozens of the people who applied already worked for the sheriff’s office.

“We were getting to the point where we needed to start filling deputy positions because we were getting critically low,” Sheriff Vic Regalado said.

Deputy Tracy Wilson is one of the new deputies. He previously worked in the jail as a detention officer but is now reclassified.

“To be honest, I wasn't expecting to go in the first round, so, to be a first-round draft pick was an awesome opportunity and privilege,” he said.

Fourteen applicants made it and seven were chosen to reclassify immediately.

The vetting process wasn't an easy one and included a test and an executive interview with the boss.

“We felt that was extremely important because I wanted to know one: who were we reclassifying and sending into the public to serve the citizens of Tulsa County, and why, why do they want to do this,” Regalado said.

Wilson's wife, Kelly, was the lucky one to pin the new deputy Tuesday morning.

“When we got the call that he was going to move on, it was a celebration all around in the house,” she said.

The other applicants who made it through but were not chosen to reclassify right away could possibly be called up and on duty within the year.

Regalado said he couldn't be happier that so many people already working for his office have interest in staying in the career.

“Across the country, law enforcement agencies are having a hard time bringing people into this career,” he said. “It’s a difficult job, it really is.”

The sheriff said hiring from within has always worked in the past so they plan to keep this process in place in the future.