7 New Deputies Sworn In For Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

7 New Deputies Sworn In For Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office

Posted: Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Seven new deputies are now on patrol for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s the first time Tulsa County has hired new deputies in three years, and dozens of the people who applied already worked for the sheriff’s office.

“We were getting to the point where we needed to start filling deputy positions because we were getting critically low,” Sheriff Vic Regalado said.

Deputy Tracy Wilson is one of the new deputies. He previously worked in the jail as a detention officer but is now reclassified.

“To be honest, I wasn't expecting to go in the first round, so, to be a first-round draft pick was an awesome opportunity and privilege,” he said.

Fourteen applicants made it and seven were chosen to reclassify immediately.

The vetting process wasn't an easy one and included a test and an executive interview with the boss.

“We felt that was extremely important because I wanted to know one: who were we reclassifying and sending into the public to serve the citizens of Tulsa County, and why, why do they want to do this,” Regalado said.

Wilson's wife, Kelly, was the lucky one to pin the new deputy Tuesday morning.

“When we got the call that he was going to move on, it was a celebration all around in the house,” she said.

The other applicants who made it through but were not chosen to reclassify right away could possibly be called up and on duty within the year.

Regalado said he couldn't be happier that so many people already working for his office have interest in staying in the career.

“Across the country, law enforcement agencies are having a hard time bringing people into this career,” he said. “It’s a difficult job, it really is.”

The sheriff said hiring from within has always worked in the past so they plan to keep this process in place in the future.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.