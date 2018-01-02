Oklahoma has second three-fatality fire in as many days

PORUM, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say three people are dead following a fire inside an eastern Oklahoma mobile home where space heaters were in use.

Volunteer firefighters in the Muskogee County town of Porum responded to reports of a fire inside a residence shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Three people died in the fire and one survivor was transported to a hospital with burns. Authorities say the three fire victims were related but their names were not immediately released pending notification of family members.

Authorities say space heaters were in use at the time of the fire but that its cause remains under investigation.

It's the second triple-fatality residential fire in Oklahoma in as many days. Authorities in El Reno say a deadly house fire on Monday claimed the lives of three children.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.