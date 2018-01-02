Tulsa Drivers Deal With Aftermath Of Water Main Break - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Drivers Deal With Aftermath Of Water Main Break

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A water line break that has caused traffic issues near one of Tulsa’s main hospitals has been repaired, but the headache for drivers isn't over yet.

City workers are at least hoping to open one lane back up while those repairs are going on.

Eric Parker with Tulsa's Water department says the break is a sprinkler line off the main water line for St. Francis.

He says everything is repaired now, but workers will still be out for a couple days fixing the road.

Parker says nobody lost water during the break, but there has been a lot of frustration with traffic issues. He says dangerously cold temperatures make the entire repair process take much longer.

"You get out, you start making repairs, you have to get back into the truck and warm up,” Parker explained. “You're in wet conditions, whether the water's still running or the mud. It's just extremely cold out there."

Parker asks drivers to be patient and remember that the road workers don't want to be out in the freezing cold any more than drivers want to be stuck in traffic.

"These guys are dedicated employees,” he said. “Away from their families, as a lot of this was occurring over the holidays, so they've been away from their families. And the cold just complicates everything."

Parker says they will expedite the street repairs to get everything back up and running as soon as possible.

He says everything should be good to go in the next couple days.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.