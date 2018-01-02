New Information Released On Fatal Fire That Killed 3 El Reno Children

An El Reno family grieves the loss of three children - ages 4, 3 and 22 months.

An El Reno family grieves the loss of three children - ages 4, 3 and 22 months. Fire officials said the victims died in a fire that started in their bedroom.

The state medical examiner’s office said autopsies have been performed on all three children. The office has not released the cause and manner of death but said there were no physical signs of trauma. More information will be released once carbon monoxide tests are completed.

Read Related Story: 3 El Reno Children Die In New Year’s Day House Fire

Parents James Redbird and his wife KeYanna faced media members inside El Reno’s fire station Tuesday afternoon.

“We are in total devastation right now,” said James Redbird. “You can only imagine what it’s like to lose three children of your own. I just ask you kind people continue to pray and keep us in your prayers, as we do our best to lay our children to rest.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise $5,000 for James and KeYanna in honor of their children, 4-year-old Amylah Redbird, 3-year-old brother Gunner and the youngest, Mayley, who died just short of her second birthday.

Click here if you would like to donate.

Neighbors will never forget seeing El Reno fire crews and paramedics at the Redbird home early Monday morning.

“Just seen the fire trucks pull up,” said Roger Swagerty, neighbor. “I didn’t see no hoses or anything. I did see a fire extinguisher on the front porch and them working on one of the kids.”

Fire officials said the parents and one other adult carried the children out of the home just as fire crews were arriving.

“I’ve had a brief moment to walk inside,” said Chief Kent Lagaly, El Reno Fire Department. “Looks like the fire was contained to one room.”

Chief Lagaly said paramedics tried to resuscitate the victims at the home and on the way to the hospital. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

The family is now making funeral arrangements for the small children. A loss felt across the El Reno community.

“I just hope for their best,” said Swagerty.

The El Reno fire chief said fire department employees are also working closely with the family to help them through their loss.