Claremore Railfan Sees Trains As Much More Than A Delay

Rain or shine, in the heat or the extreme cold, a Claremore man is always outside waiting for the next train.

Tim Holliday’s Facebook page says he's a "railfan extraordinaire."

"I've always loved trains. They're just awesome," he said.

Holliday spends most days in Claremore waiting for trains.

"Union Pacific, Wagoner subdivision. Burlington Northern Santa Fe, Cherokee subdivision," he said.

The two lines cross in Claremore, and that's his hangout, right between the two sets of tracks.

When he hears the whistle, he's all business.

"What I'm looking to photograph is any special kind of locomotive that's of interest through the railfan community," Holliday said.

He got one of those pulling a train early Tuesday morning – Canadian Pacific engine.

He takes lots of pictures, many on his phone.

"I've got a wide selection of over 3,000 photos in just three weeks," said Holliday.

He's also looking for unusual cars and interesting cargo.

For all the folks who see trains as a delay, there's also people like Holliday, who think it's the most exciting thing ever.

Rick: "Do you get excited every time?"

Holliday: "There is something about trains, they're awesome."

You can keep up with Holliday’s train adventures on his Facebook page.