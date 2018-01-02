RCSO: Meth Lab Discovered In Repossessed Storage Building

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office says two people are facing a long list of complaints, including drug charges, child neglect and child endangerment.

Deputies say Adam Mathews and Dacia Burkett are connected to a meth lab found inside a portable storage building.

Parks Portable Buildings told investigators when they repossessed the storage a search of the property revealed marijuana and 15 meth-making vessels, plus hundreds of cockroaches inside the house.

Investigators say a 12-year-old girl who lived in the home was removed.