Abandoned Puppies Found On Rural Washington County Road

Washington County officials are asking for your help to find who abandoned a litter of puppies in the cold over the holiday weekend.

The Washington County SPCA posted a video on its Facebook page of the puppies who were found by a deputy along the side of a county road.

He called the SPCA, who came and got the puppies.

Every year, the SPCA says it takes in approximately 2,500 abandoned, sick and injured animals. They are asking for volunteers and donations on their website.

Anyone with information on who abandoned the puppies is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 918-332-4000.