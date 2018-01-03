Broken Arrow Man Arrested For Assaulting Man With Rake, Metal Ch - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Broken Arrow Man Arrested For Assaulting Man With Rake, Metal Chair

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow Police say a man is in custody after he attacked his girlfriend and then attacked another man with a rake.

Officers say 50-year-old Pedro Avina was intoxicated when he started beating his girlfriend on New Year's Eve.  A friend tried to stop Avina, getting into a fight with the friend. 

In their arrest report, police said Avina used a metal chair and a rake as weapons during that fight on the front yard of a home in the 300 block of South Cedar Avenue. 

When police arrived, they had to break up the fight before arresting Avina. 

Pedro Avina was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including assault and battery.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.