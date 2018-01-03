Broken Arrow Man Arrested For Assaulting Man With Rake, Metal Chair

Broken Arrow Police say a man is in custody after he attacked his girlfriend and then attacked another man with a rake.

Officers say 50-year-old Pedro Avina was intoxicated when he started beating his girlfriend on New Year's Eve. A friend tried to stop Avina, getting into a fight with the friend.

In their arrest report, police said Avina used a metal chair and a rake as weapons during that fight on the front yard of a home in the 300 block of South Cedar Avenue.

When police arrived, they had to break up the fight before arresting Avina.

Pedro Avina was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including assault and battery.