Missing Man's Body Pulled From Frozen Pontotoc County Pond

A missing man is found dead Monday in a frozen pond in Pontotoc County.

The sheriff's office says 20-year-old Colton Pellington did not return home after a New Year's Eve party.

Sheriff John Christian says Pellington went missing around 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies and others discovered his body at around 11:30 a.m. in a frozen pond near Stonewall.

The sheriff says it appears Pellington walked onto the partially frozen pond and fell through. He says nothing indicates there was any foul play, but suspects drugs may have been involved.