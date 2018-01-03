Stroud Man Killed In Creek County Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Stroud Man Killed In Creek County Crash

CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a fatal Creek County crash Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation.

Troopers said the two vehicle crash happened just before 4:40 p.m. on Highway 66, just west of Bristow.

The driver of a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis, 60-year-old Jim Keeth of Stroud died in that crash.  

63-year-old Donald Lambert of Depew was driving the other vehicle, a 2002 Ford Expedition.  He was taken to a Tulsa hospital with head, chest and leg injuries.  His 21-year-old passenger, Kevin Meza was not injured.

The OHP says Keeth was eastbound and Lambert was westbound when the crash occurred in the westbound lane.

