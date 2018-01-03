Thomas S. Monson, Mormon Church President, Dead At 90 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Thomas S. Monson, Mormon Church President, Dead At 90

Posted: Updated:
Photo of Thomas S. Monson [KUTV] Photo of Thomas S. Monson [KUTV]
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -

Thomas S. Monson, the president of the Mormon church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, died late Tuesday at the age of 90, the church announced.


The Salt Lake Tribune notes that, "During Monson's nearly 10-year tenure, Mormonism faced some of the most intense public scrutiny in its history. from a divisive vote over gay marriage to high-profile Mormon candidacies for president and a hotly debated policy for same-sex couples and their children. Still, the private prophet stayed largely behind the scenes, showing up unexpectedly at funerals, comforting the bereaved, visiting the sick and, before her death, caring for his wife, Frances."

CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports the church issued a statement saying Monson died "at 10:01 pm in his home in Salt Lake City.

He was with family at the time of his passing. He died at age 90 from causes incident to age. President Monson, leaves behind a legacy of service and good works.

A successor is not expected to be formally chosen by the Church's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles until after President Monson's funeral."

