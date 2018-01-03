Water From Closed Tulsa Restaurant Covers Parking Lot, Streets With Ice

Several nearby streets and the parking lot of a closed downtown Tulsa restaurant were covered with ice and slush early Wednesday.

This after water starting flowing from inside the old Spaghetti Warehouse building in the 200 block of East Mathew Brady Street at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

City of Tulsa water crews say they shut off a 3-inch water meter at around 11 p.m., but with the temperature well below freezing, all that water turned to slush and ice.

Just after 7 a.m. Tulsa firefighters arrived and opened the front doors of the restaurant as water gushed outside.

A City of Tulsa water department dispatcher told News On 6, workers could not find the shutoff valve which supplies water to the building's sprinkler system. Adding the sprinkler system isn't connected to the city meter they turned off Tuesday night.

After getting inside, firefighters were able to finally turn off the flow of water.