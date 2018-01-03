Pawhuska Schools Cancels Classes Due To Water Issue

Pawhuska Public Schools have canceled classes for January 3rd. The district announced its decision early Wednesday.

School Closings

Superintendent Dr. Janet Neufeld issued the following statement...

Due to continuing city water issues Pawhuska is experiencing, the Pawhuska Public Schools will be closed today, Wednesday, January 3rd. Please help us spread the word!

We have little ongoing information at present and city officials may be contacted. Please check our Facebook page for updates on school status at Pawhuska Public Schools.