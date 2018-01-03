Health Department Reveals Plan To Fix Budget Crisis - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Health Department Reveals Plan To Fix Budget Crisis

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

In the wake of the financial scandal at the state Department of Health, the department is releasing a new plan to get things back on track.

Last month, it was discovered that tens of millions of dollars were mismanaged within the department. 

Now, with the agency's new head under fire, the department is outlining new checks and balances within the agency in this 40 page report. 

The report, which was released on Monday, includes multiple changes and additional fail-safes to protect against mismanagement, calling the department of health an agency in distress.

Chief among them is a new way the agency reports its finances, reporting straight to the department commissioner instead of going through a chain of command.  

The plan also outlines cuts to programs that would likely lead to layoffs. Among those cuts are cuts to food safety inspections for restaurants and a planned combining of several child protection services. The agency said it will be doing an in-depth review of every single service it provides to look for additional ways to make cuts. 

Also in this report, the agency said it will be able to save more than $32 million by the end of the 2019 fiscal year, paying back the $30 million payroll bailout that was approved last fall. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.