Tulsa American Airlines Employees Getting $1,000 Bonus Checks

American Airlines is giving each of its employees, including 5,200 in Tulsa, a $1,000 bonus check.

In a letter to employees, CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom credited approval last month of the tax reform act which reduces the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%.

Parker and Isom says the new tax structure will have positive long term benefits for American.

"While the company does not yet pay cash taxes due to our enormous losses in the past, there is no doubt that our country’s new tax structure will have positive long-term benefits for American," they stated in the letter to employees.





American says distribution will total about $130-million and will be sent sometime in the first quarter.