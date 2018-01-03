Bartlesville Woman Charged In 7-Week-Old Child’s Death

A Bartlesville woman is charged with first-degree murder for the death of a 7-week-old child.

According to Bartlesville Radio, Tracy Nelson was at the Washington County Courthouse Tuesday as formal charges were presented.

An affidavit says Bartlesville Police was contacted by the Medical Examiner’s Office and reported the child died of blunt force trauma and listed the death as a homicide.

Police interviewed several people that were taking care of the boy during the last week of life, the affidavit says.

Police learned Nelson was alone with the boy. She told them the boy was excessively crying and that she put the boy down with a bottle and later found him unresponsive, the affidavit says.

Nelson denied hurting the child.

Police also interviewed Nelson’s spouse and, according to the affidavit, she told them Nelson has been known to be aggressive and have a short temper when dealing with children. She said Nelson has shoved socks in children’s mouths to muffle crying sounds.

The affidavit also says Nelson’s spouse told police she has pinched “the larynx on multiple children to make the kids stop crying,” and that she’s seen Nelson “toss” kids out of frustration.

Nelson’s next court appearance is scheduled for January 19.