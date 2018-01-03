Numbers drawn for $460M Powerball jackpot

The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.

Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight security

Fireworks, prayers as revelers around the world welcome 2018

Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last year

Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabis

California pot shops ring in 2018, ring up first legal sales

Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety push

In auto industry home, Michigan tries to accommodate bikes

The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuana

New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowds

NYC to install hundreds of barriers to protect pedestrians

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

Trump throws full US support behind protesters in Iran

The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran

Trump throws full US support behind protesters in Iran

Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weather

Voters in two-thirds of the states will be electing governors to new four-year terms this year and could indirectly be shaping the future of Congress for a decade to come.

Washington's attorney general is suing Motel 6, saying the budget hotel disclosed the personal information of thousands of guests to federal immigration authorities in violation of state law.

Washington sues Motel 6 for giving guest information to US

Both of New Jersey Gov. Christie's lawyers during the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal have been given key positions under President Donald Trump.

Attorneys for two Indonesian fishermen say their human trafficking lawsuit against an American fishing boat owner has been settled.

Orrin Hatch's decision to retire allows him to walk away at height of his power.

Hatch's retirement lets him leave at the height of his power

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin is asking fire victims in some Milwaukee parts to come to them or nearby police stations because of staff shortages.

NN California's water managers are saying it's too early _ yet _ for fears that the state is sliding back into its historic five-year drought.

California: Hardly any snow but not in drought again, yet

A 25-year-old Los Angeles has waived extradition proceedings in California and will face a Kansas charge that he made a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Wichita resident.

Suspect in deadly 911 hoax has history of making phony calls

Attorneys for three men accused of plotting to bomb an apartment complex housing Somali refugees have urged a federal judge to include prospective jurors from rural western Kansas because they are more likely to have voted for President Donald Trump.

Defense wants Trump voters in jury pool for Kansas bomb case

Brutal winter weather that's brought subzero temperatures to parts of the U.S. is now threatening to dump snow and ice across parts of the South from Florida to the Carolinas that rarely see frozen flurries, much less accumulation.

Storm slaps coastal South with most snow in nearly 3 decades

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $460 million Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers selected Wednesday night are 2, 18, 37, 39 and 42, and the Powerball number is 12.

The estimated jackpot would make it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize ever.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

The $460 million prize refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. The cash prize would be $291 million.

Lottery players also can vie for another giant prize, as the Mega Millions game's grand prize will be $418 million in Friday's drawing.

